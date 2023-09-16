Sometimes everything just falls into place.
And that's what happened for Rocherlea's Josh Holton during Saturday's grand final win against Hillwood.
The Tigers came from five goals down at quarter-time to win 8.15 (63) to 8.5 (53) at UTAS Stadium.
Heading into the match, Holton needed two goals to reach his 1000 career goals milestone.
It was also made known this week by coach Josh Ponting that the 35-year-old would retire after the game.
If that wasn't enough, in one of the great stories in NTFA history, Holton had the chance to win a senior premiership with his 15-year-old son, Lachie.
The fairytale script could not have been delivered better.
Rocherlea had been blown off the park in the opening quarter and had kicked 1.9 to half-time - Holton had snagged their only major.
Ten minutes into the third quarter he marked a Jordan Cousens kick in the forward pocket.
It was hard to know what would happen if he booted it.
Fans had mobbed Port Fairy's Jason Rowan and Rennie's Chase Strawhorn when they notched 1000 goals on the same weekend in their leagues earlier this year.
What ended up happening was perhaps the sweetest thing.
As Ponting confirmed after the game, Holton's wife (Ange) appeared to be the only spectator that ran onto the field - an obviously pre-organised idea.
Holton guided through the goal from a tight angle in the pocket.
His Rocherlea teammates rushed to him and his wife was among the big group hug.
It was special and something the Holton family will never forget.
Rocherlea were back within 15 points and as the game went on, it became clear that moment had a big impact.
READ MORE:
Holton went on to bag five majors and win best on ground.
"This is a fairytale ending, it's unbelievable," he said.
"You're only as good as your last game and I'm happy with that," he added with a laugh.
While Holton and the family will likely celebrate the 1000-goal milestone in a quieter moment, Saturday was all about team success for the full forward.
"As long as we won, that was that was my main goal," he said.
Holton, who won his third premiership with Rocherlea after 2013 and 2016 successes, confirmed he was retiring.
"I've played over 300 senior games and I'm not getting any younger and I've been pretty fortunate to have no injuries but this year they got me," he said.
Lachie had an amazing season in his own right and topped it off with his first premiership.
He was thrilled for his dad, describing the occasion as unbelievable.
"He does give me a few tips and he used take me out to the backyard and teach me how to kick," Lachie said.
Holton was stoked to his son enjoy senior success at such a young age.
"It's fantastic, I hope he cherishes that and doesn't take it for granted and keeps striving to want more," he said.
It was a lovely moment when Holton summed up what it had been like to play footy with his son.
"I've loved it. We both enjoy it, we just don't tell each other that much. I've loved it and I'm sure he's loved it," he said.
Ponting said it was great to see the family and the team enjoy the milestone moment.
"Ange came onto the ground to give him a hug which is perfect," he said.
"That's what you want.
"That's what we base ourselves around - it says on the whiteboard here - family and club.
"We love that stuff and thrive off it. My boys understood they weren't just representing themselves, they were representing their family and their club.
"And they showed that in their performance ... to keep grinding away - I'm super proud of my group."
Ponting praised Holton's performance.
"Josh is someone that doesn't need many opportunities and if you get him in a one-on-one he's very hard to beat - he's as strong as an ox and he showed it," he said.
"Every time he got it we were like 'if he kicks this, we can keep rolling with this momentum'.
"He kicked it each and every time, he stepped up in the big moments for us.
"He got himself the best on ground medal in his farewell game, you couldn't ask for a better finish in my eyes."
