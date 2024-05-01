The Examiner
Rockliff takes on Victorian council over King Island farmers' plight

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated May 1 2024 - 4:12pm, first published 1:46pm
Apollo Bay in southern Victoria is the closest port to drought-stricken King Island, but its use as a feed transshipment point has been blocked by the local council. File picture
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said it was "disappointing" that a Victorian council has refused to open up a port that could be used to ship critically needed animal feed to King Island, where farmers are struggling with an unprecedented drought.

