Plumes of smoke seen rising from Ravenswood due to fuel reduction burn

Large plumes of smoke seen rising from vegetation near Ravenswood should not be cause for concern.
The smoke is from a fuel reduction burn, which was registered with the Tasmania Fire Service (TFS) before it began on May 1.
Typically conducted through autumn, fuel reduction burns are a key part of the state's bushfire readiness strategy with private landowners encouraged to take part in the initiative.
The TFS, Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service and Sustainable Timber Tasmania also conduct a series of planned burns through the annual Fuel Reduction Program.
The most recent summer was very dry, and despite rain in April the state remained at risk of bushfire with the requirement for fire permits being lifted on April 30.
A total of 1184 permits were issued during the 2023-24 permit period, 216 more than during the 2022-23 period.
The Tasmania Fire Service also investigated a separate bushfire near the Tasman Highway at Waverley on May 1.
Any bushfire alerts will be posted on TasALERT, at alert.tas.gov.au.
