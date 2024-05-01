The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Plumes of smoke seen rising from Ravenswood due to fuel reduction burn

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
May 1 2024 - 11:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The smoke from the controlled burn was visible from Cimitiere Street. Picture by Joe Colbrook
The smoke from the controlled burn was visible from Cimitiere Street. Picture by Joe Colbrook

Large plumes of smoke seen rising from vegetation near Ravenswood should not be cause for concern.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.