Beauty Point community shows 'overwhelming support' for Divo replacement

Beauty Point residents have made their voices heard in a recent survey on the future of an iconic diving platform.
Known as 'The Divo' to locals, the structure has stood in the Tamar River for at least 70 years. That time could soon be coming to an end.
Controversy surrounded the platform in January when news hit social media that it could be removed over safety concerns.
The Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service (PWS) had received an anonymous complaint about one of its three pylons which was rotting at the base.
Warning signs were later installed on the Divo's ladder and one of its bollards to advise against using the 'unsafe structure'.
While the platform is a PWS asset and the organisation ultimately has final say on its future, the West Tamar Council has conducted a survey to guage resident's wishes.
Having opened the community engagement process in February, the council published the results on Wednesday after collecting 181 responses.
In a show of "overwhelming support" for the Divo, approximately 94 per cent of respondents said they wanted it to be replaced with a like-for-like platform.
The council also revealed that "the vast majority" of residents preferred the new Divo to be installed in the same location.
The full engagement report has been forwarded on to the Department of Parks and Wildlife for its consideration.
