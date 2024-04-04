The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Beauty Point community shows 'overwhelming support' for Divo replacement

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
April 4 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beauty Point residents have voted in favour of replacing the Divo in a council survey. Picture by Paul Scambler
Beauty Point residents have voted in favour of replacing the Divo in a council survey. Picture by Paul Scambler

Beauty Point residents have made their voices heard in a recent survey on the future of an iconic diving platform.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist / Videographer

Council and regional development reporter at The Examiner. Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au for enquiries or send me a message on social media.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.