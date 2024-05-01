The Examiner
A humane approach to managing unwanted litters of kittens always preferable

May 1 2024 - 12:53pm
Photo by Paul Scambler.
Animal Welfare Matters

Cat lovers and animal welfare advocates who read the Examiner were rightly dismayed by a letter by Richard Cooke (April 25th) decrying enforcement of animal welfare legislation and a humane approach to managing unwanted litters of kittens. I believe we all know someone who has a tale from last century about how unwanted cats and kittens were managed, but fortunately, those days are long behind us. We, who work in animal welfare, believe in community care for the voiceless and a compassionate and scientific approach to animal control. As one of the organisations who help people with unwanted litters as much as we possibly can, to read that drowning a kitten is an approach favored by anyone is incomprehensible.

