A humane approach to managing unwanted litters of kittens always preferable

Cat lovers and animal welfare advocates who read the Examiner were rightly dismayed by a letter by Richard Cooke (April 25th) decrying enforcement of animal welfare legislation and a humane approach to managing unwanted litters of kittens. I believe we all know someone who has a tale from last century about how unwanted cats and kittens were managed, but fortunately, those days are long behind us. We, who work in animal welfare, believe in community care for the voiceless and a compassionate and scientific approach to animal control. As one of the organisations who help people with unwanted litters as much as we possibly can, to read that drowning a kitten is an approach favored by anyone is incomprehensible.
Andrea Dawkins, CEO RSPCA Tasmania
Although it's true that, on paper, Tasmania is a net-zero winner, Peter Gutwein conveniently leaves out the inconvenient truths about Tasmania's climate and environmental credentials ("In the race to Net Zero emissions, Tasmania leads the world" The Examiner, 26/4). Tasmania continues to log native forests at an alarming rate, so much so that native forest logging is the most climate polluting industry in the state. As a result of this logging, species like the swift parrot are now critically endangered. As is the maugean skate, an ancient species of ray pushed toward extinction by the destructive salmon industry that is negatively impacting Tasmania's marine environment. Amid these concerns, the new-look Rockliff Government has removed Climate Change as a Ministry.
There is an ugly underbelly to the pristine environmental image of Tasmania that Gutwein and the Rockliff government are at pains to convey. The public must hold them accountable.
Amy Hiller, Kew
IT HAS been reported recently by a highly respected environmental organisation in Australia that recently the Albanese Government has attempted to change laws governing offshore oil and gas projects to make them exempt from nature protection laws. I am pleased that the changes did not make it through Parliament this time but the intent causes me great concern.
Coming from a Government that ran strongly on a platform protecting our native animals I am amazed and extremely disappointed that the attempt to change the existing laws took place.
My concern for the future of Australia native animals is strong.
Brian Measday
THE latest mass coral bleaching of the Great Barrier Reef corals is confronting news ("Time to face up to the cost of ignoring the great barrier grief", April 10th). When a problem is happening beneath the surface, it can be easier for us to ignore. But ocean warming has far-reaching impacts, from the effects on marine life to how it is affecting our weather patterns. Young people are now faced with the loss of their natural heritage and a safe climate, due to global warming. The approval of new fossil fuel projects must cease for us to have any chance of reversing this trend.
Anne O'Hara, Wanniassa
Federal Opposition Leader Peter Dutton and his group think disciples have theorised and justified illogical comparative responses of the government to recent and past suffering under different circumstances.
Politicians have a responsibility not to raise human tragedy as a ploy to gain media attention for themselves, as this form of opportunism may induce or initiate, albeit unintended, a copycat scenario accompanied with similar, inevitable human suffering, possibly in a different form?
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
The AFL should be ashamed at the behaviour of the footballers who refuse to sing the national anthem. Especially at Anzac time. What a disgrace!
Those attending the pre-dawn Anzac Day Service at the Cenotaph on Regent Square at George Town had to navigate through a car-park devoid of lighting still not provided in spite of the conditions of permit.
The Council have advised lack of funds. Not so General Manager, Mayor and Councillors.
Ratepayers are now funding the finishing touches to a highly speculative $3million plus revamp of the ex RSL building.
Council proceeded with the purchase seemingly without public consultation, a structural report, no sworn valuation or business plan just blind hope of attracting a tenant to re-open a failed enterprise to trade in opposition to existing rate-paying businesses.
Will Council attract a full fee paying tenant? Will Council be breaching the National Competition Policy applicable to all three tiers of governments?
With the ironical foresight of local government bureaucrats the building is being painted white.
I suggest this will provide the perfect background for the outline logo of an elephant!
Graeme Neilsen, George Town
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.