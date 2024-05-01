The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Legal Aid says 'disproportionate number of homeless people are in courts'

Hugh Bohane
By Hugh Bohane
Updated May 1 2024 - 2:03pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston Magistrates Court exterior. Picture: Phillip Biggs.
Launceston Magistrates Court exterior. Picture: Phillip Biggs.

An Associate Director at Legal Aid Tasmania has said there is a disproportionate number of homeless people in courts, and this can lead to people re-offending.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hugh Bohane

Hugh Bohane

Senior Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering breaking news, community news, crime and court. Got a story? I'd like to hear it: hugh.bohane@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Formerly a freelance correspondent and Griffith Uni graduate.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.