Mayor Garwood says 'more Launceston residential housing being approved'

City of Launceston Mayor Matthew Garwood said the council had identified future Launceston housing areas and recently approved more than 600 planning applications mainly prioritised for residential buildings.
"One of the best levers local government can pull in terms of the housing squeeze currently being felt across the country is increasing planning approvals to bring new housing stock to market.
"The Greater Launceston Plan has identified future residential housing growth areas in our municipality, and the Council is actively working with developers to strategically prioritise and develop these as well as having an appetite for contemporary approaches to housing and inner city living," Cr Garwood said.
According to Cr Garwood, over the past five years, the City of Launceston has approved $1.2 billion in development across more than 3,400 commercial and residential projects.
"In the 2023/24 financial year alone, the City of Launceston approved 635 planning applications with a total value of more than $315 million, most of which were for residential projects," Cr Garwood said.
The Tenants' Union of Tasmania published figures on their website in 2023 stating that the average Tasmanian renter is paying $7,000 more to keep a roof over their head than five years ago.
Five years ago, the median rent in Tasmania was $311 per week; today, it is $445.
When asked Cr Garwood would not elaborate on what the council could do regarding short-stay accommodation or how it was impacting Tasmania's rental property market.
"The City of Launceston has been involved in numerous conversations, presentations, and studies and has an ongoing responsibility to the community to continue to advocate these conversations with the state government," Cr Garwood said.
The City of Launceston also developed its draft "Homelessness: Statement of Commitment" earlier this year, a document designed to assist in the roll-out of a cohesive approach to addressing homelessness in Launceston.
"The document has been prepared in partnership with outreach workers, people with lived experience of homelessness, interest groups, the homelessness advisory committee, non-profit organisations and the broader community.
"The council will continue to explore a range of opportunities to assist those in the wider community who are facing challenges, and this statement is the framework within which we'll act, " Cr Garwood said.
The most recent data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (March 2023) found that Tasmania experienced the most significant increase in homelessness in Australia between 2016 and 2021.
Whilst homelessness has decreased in Queensland, Western Australia, and the Northern Territory, Tasmania experienced the most significant increase (45 per cent) between 2016-2021, from 1,622 homeless people in 2016 to 2,350 in 2021.
