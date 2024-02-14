Long-awaited tennis centre upgrades to be complete by year's end: Council

The City of Launceston council has shed some light on plans for the Launceston Tennis, Community and Events Centre, which has been in limbo for several years.
Construction on the $3.5 million project - which includes $500,000 from the council - is expected to begin in May, and take seven months according to the council.
Responding to a question on notice from councillor Danny Gibson, council officers said the design for the club house has been pared back.
It will now be a single-storey building, and a development application for the revised project was submitted to the council early January.
"Project completion is expected in late December 2024, permitting the return of the much loved Launceston International Tennis Tournament in January 2025," the officers said.
"As a component of the masterplan, the club house and tennis centre with its upgraded facilities, will play a unique part, enhance and compliment the neighbouring sports, recreational and community focused hub of buildings at the NTCA."
Cr Gibson said it was important the community was kept informed of such matters, particularly with talk of rising costs and ongoing consultation regarding the neighbouring NTCA precinct.
"I'm looking forward to the tenders being awarded," he said.
"And, importantly, Launceston's Tennis, Community and Events Centre receiving the much-needed upgrades to the facility so we can get back to hosting the Launceston International."
Plans for the upgraded Launceston Tennis, Community and Events Centre were unveiled in June 2021.
The state government committed $2 million to the project, with the federal government, Tennis Tasmania and City of Launceston committing $500,000 each.
