Aldi boss confirms no plans to expand in Tasmania

The boss of supermarket giant Aldi has dashed any hopes the cut-price grocer will set up shop in Tasmania.
Aldi Stores Australia chief executive Anna McGrath on Thursday told the Senate Inquiry into Supermarket Prices that the long distances and stretched supply chains involved in opening a Tasmanian store were "too complex" to consider expansion.
"There isn't an imminent plan," she said.
"With Tasmania, Far-North Queensland, the distances and the complexities of the supply chains, it just makes it less easy," she said.
Organisational logistical changes currently underway must take priority over expansion in order to maintain the company's cost advantages to mainland customers, she said.
"It's difficult, but we need to make sure that we can prioritise within the organisation to put our operating costs into making sure that we can set ourselves up for the future."
Asked by committee chair Senator Nick McKim why Aldi had not been able to overcome these supply chain issues in Tasmania when Coles and Woolworths had been able to, Ms McGrath said her company had a "very different business model" compared to her two major competitors.
"The way we're able to continue to invest in price is to keep our operating costs as low as possible and having the lowest operating costs in the sector.
"That means that when we are considering where to expand, we do need to consider the additional costs and complexities that are involved and therefore when it comes to Tasmania, that would largely be the supply chain element."
Independent Tasmanian senator Tammy Tyrrell said Aldi's decision would come as a blow to Tasmanians suffering during the costs crisis.
"Tasmanians don't have a lot of choice when it comes to buying groceries. There's a Coles or Woolworths for every 8,000 Tasmanians!" she said.
"We know more competition leads to better prices for customers, so if we can't get other players in the game to Tassie, then it's Tasmanians who miss out.
"Tasmania might feel like an international destination compared to the mainland, but that doesn't mean we should be ignored. We're worth the investment."
According to Ms McGrath, Aldi customers can save as much as $2000 per annum shopping with Aldi instead of Coles or Woolworths.
She left some hope, however, stating that while there no expansion plans for Tasmania, the company continuously reviews where it could expand in the future.
