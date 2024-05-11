Mental health nurses share insights into 'vibrant, exciting' job

What does it take to be a mental health nurse?
For some the task may sound daunting, but the staff at Northside Mental Health Clinic at the Launceston General Hospital say it's a rewarding and diverse career.
The Northside facility is a 20-bed acute inpatient facility that provides inpatient treatment for anyone who requires 24-hour specialist mental health care.
The career draws people from all walks of life such as Meander Valley councillor Daniel Smedley, who previously worked as the state development manager for AFL Tasmania.
"I enjoy the fact that you're working with people and having to consider their mind rather than necessarily their body," Mr Smedley said.
"You're maintaining ongoing dialogue with people and trying to develop rapport with them, understanding what their condition is and how you might be able to help them at that level."
He said nursing was a 24/7 occupation.
"The demands on you can reach beyond one shift; there's always a need to consider coming in and helping your colleagues to support the team," Mr Smedley said.
"The team we have at the moment is really supportive and we're trying to do things that are really postivie to help the consumer and each other."
Nurse Jason Weinreich returned to Tasmania after moving to Western Australia to study and said he became a mental health nurse to help change the stigmas around mental health.
"I want to be part of the change to show that these are normal diseases and everybody suffers from them," he said.
Mr Weinreich said Tasmania was a great place to work in the mental health field.
"We've got some really good psychiatrists down to the team of nurses and a lot of people who really want to advocate for change," he said.
"This team is absolutely amazing, they've got some great projects on the go and really make me feel included.
"I've seen people come in through the system at their worst and come out at their best."
Nurse unit manager Caroline Bowkett said mental was "the most vibrant and exciting place to be at the moment".
"There's so many career trajectories with us as well," Ms Bowkett said.
"You can work in the community, at the acute inpatient, in forensics - our career is just as vibrant as any other discipline."
She said stigmas surrounding the job sometimes made it hard to hire.
"People often say they couldn't do what we do - they've got this preconceived idea of it - but it's an amazing career and people should really give it a go," Ms Bowkett said.
