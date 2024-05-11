Drivers despair over lack of grace on Tasmanian roads

WHAT better time than Road Safety Week to address the elephant in the room - there is something wrong with a large number of drivers in Tasmania. Very seriously wrong.
We see it all the time on the roads now, the attitude that says 'I don't care about anything, you just better not be in my way'.
Whether its those drivers that bleat that others going 10 or 20 km/h under the limit justifies them breaking the law to overtake, or risking accidents to get around (because no-one told them where the brake was), or drivers in town blasting horns at pedestrians who dare to be still crossing the road when the man starts flashing.
The attitude that says, 'I can do anything and the only thing that matters is that no-one slows me down'.
I have no idea what they're thinking - if they're even thinking at all - but it's getting worse and worse whether in towns or rural roads.
The solution? The only thing I can think of is to follow Victoria's lead on PSOs and create a new type of road patrol - not undertaken by police who are busy enough as it is, but citizens with dash cams and an easy path to ensuring fines and penalties are meted out.
While we can't really know why many drivers seem to have collectively regressed to toddlers on the road - I'm sure a real, long-term blitz on their wallets would help.
While there is much talk about bad driver behaviour on our roads after Road Safety Week, I truly dont think we talk enough about how bad it actually is out there - and how bullying on the roads is rife.
On a daily basis drivers who may be going at a speed comfortable for them are honked, abused, tailed-gated and illegally overtaken solely because the person behind them wants to get there two minutes earlier.
Drivers pausing a second too long at a stop sign get harassed and pedestrians daring to hold up any car receive blasts of the horn.
In the country, any car doing the speed limit is fair game for being overtaken on double white lines while farmers seeking to move stock - as is their right - consistently have their stocked spooked by impatient drivers pushing through.
And while this may all seem like isolated incidents, for most of us after being on the receiving end of the on-road bullying day after day, we now drive a little faster than we want, a little more aggressively than wed like - because the roads have been turned into a fight, not a means of transport.
The government needs to focus on the little actions, the bullying, the harassment and particularly on rural roads where 120km/h is back to being the norm for many. Without this, the trend to more and more dangerous driving on our roads will only get worse.
I HAVE yet to meet a single person who supports the Hobart stadium. Not one.
Don't be surprised if the next state government is a coalition of independents. At least they seem to be listening.
LABOR'S position on the Hobart stadium is a very well thought-out repositioning that places the government in the no-win position that cannot be met for the $750 million price tag.
At that point of a blow-out where does the Lambie mob and Independents, or even the Liberals, go?
As the package has already blown this budget given moving sewage and providing somewhere for training exceeds a billion dollars without home team accommodation for AFL, VFA, AFWL and support crews, of 150 plus people.
Plus we must count the cost of turning the key tax each time the venue is opened in security, cleaners, maintenance, energy and upgrades. It's assumed that transport and chartered flights are the cost of the AFL or team, not taxpayers.
Ex-premier Jim Bacon said York Park study showed that they needed 22,000 paying bums on seats to break even so what is the cost of a ticket to the Stadium for 23,000 people?
A bum is a bum, be it kid or adult or pensioner, does the taxpayer make the loss?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.