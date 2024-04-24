Tasmanians urged to get vaccinated amid worst-ever flu season

Tasmanians are urged to get their flu vaccination early this year following the worst national March quarter on record for influenza cases.
According to The Pharmacy Guild of Australia, 26,836 flu cases were listed in the National Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System (NNDSS) from January 1 to March 25 - around 10,000 higher than last year.
Tasmania recorded 234 flu cases in the first quarter of 2024, already reaching 299 by April 15 - double the 117 cases in first quarter of 2023.
In an effort to combat the spread, St Lukes has partnered with the Pharmacy Guild of Tasmania to provide free flu shots to more than 71,000 members with Extras cover in Tasmania.
Pharmacy Guild of Tasmania President Helen O'Byrne said she was concerned Tasmania would get an early flu season.
"Usually we get a late flu season around August or September, so I suppose the concern is that people in Tasmania might get the flu earlier and more severely," Ms O'Byrne said.
"There's also the issue that people have a bit of vaccine fatigue, where they potentially haven't been going out and seeking their vaccine over the last couple of years.
"We really want to encourage people through programs like the St Luke's partnership with the Guild corporate flu vaccination program to go out there and get the vaccine."
For non-private health members, Ms O'Byrne said flu vaccines could be accessed any time at a pharmacy, and prices would vary across different business.
"Usually, it's about $24.95 so even at that price, it's quite accessible to most patients," Ms O'Byrne said.
"Getting vaccinated now gives you protection right through the winter, at least six to nine months of protection.
"It's important to vaccinate to protect your family, protect your loved ones and be more productive."
St Lukes chief operating officer Darren Harris said over 1000 of their members had already gone through the program and been vaccinated.
"We know that the flu vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and also your loved ones, so we would thoroughly encourage anyone to go and get a vaccination," Mr Harris said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.