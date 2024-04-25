The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

The GO Company: Redefining menstrual care standards one pack at a time

Saree Salter
By Saree Salter
April 26 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Founders of The GO Company Jasmyn Smith and Logan Smith. Picture supplied
Founders of The GO Company Jasmyn Smith and Logan Smith. Picture supplied

Friends Jasmyn Smith and Logan Barnett are no strangers to the struggles of managing a menstrual cycle in the workplace.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saree Salter

Saree Salter

Northern Tasmania born and bred. School reporter, interested also in the Launceston music scene. Email me at saree.salter@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.