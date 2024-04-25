The GO Company: Redefining menstrual care standards one pack at a time

Friends Jasmyn Smith and Logan Barnett are no strangers to the struggles of managing a menstrual cycle in the workplace.
Both electricians, the pair wanted to make a difference for women working in challenging or remote workplaces - so they started The GO Company.
GO products are designed for women who have on-the-go jobs, ensuring that they have access to hygiene essentials in any situation.
Ms Barnett said as women working in the trade industry, they are ''always affected'' by the lack of resources essential to hygienically managing menstruation.
''How is a female expected to change her sanitary products with no water in a portable toilet,'' Ms Barnett said.
''Often there aren't even sanitary bins, making it very awkward when trying to dispose your sanitary items.''
Ms Smith and Ms Barnett designed discreet packs with sanitary items and hygiene products, to combat an ongoing problem they said needs to be fixed.
''We have two packs, one is the 'Luxury Box' designed for offices and communal spaces and the 'Portable Pack' for vans, portable toilets and the like,'' Ms Smith said.
Ms Barnett said The GO Company all started with a conversation.
''Jasmyn had apprentices employees that weren't showing up to work during their time of the month,'' Ms Barnett said.
"We realised it's still a problem for lots of women in trade.
"Seeing other women, often younger, deal with the same issues is why we really wanted to make change.
"We want Tasmania to be the leading state in changing sanitary hygiene standards for women in the workplace.''
Ms Smith said The GO Company also aims to start the conversation in workplaces, with their help on offer.
''We offer a service for women to share any site issues at their workplace with us, we can then convey this to the appropriate person,'' Ms Smith said.
''Because for many people it is a tricky conversation.''
The packs are available for pre-order from May 28 on menstrual awareness day.
