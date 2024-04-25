The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Communities come together across Tasmania to remember the Anzacs

Joe Colbrook
Hamish Geale
Saree Salter
Duncan Bailey
By Joe Colbrook, Hamish Geale, Saree Salter + 2 others
· Updated April 25 2024 - 3:41pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
How Northern Tasmania commemorated Anzac Day 2024. Picture by Joe Colbrook
How Northern Tasmania commemorated Anzac Day 2024. Picture by Joe Colbrook

The Anzac tradition is alive and well in Northern Tasmania, with communities coming together to pay tribute to all those who served their country.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

Saree Salter

Saree Salter

Northern Tasmania born and bred. School reporter, interested also in the Launceston music scene. Email me at saree.salter@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East with a focus on health and politics. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

Hugh Bohane

Hugh Bohane

Senior Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering breaking news, community news, crime and court. Got a story? I'd like to hear it: hugh.bohane@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Formerly a freelance correspondent and Griffith Uni graduate.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.