Communities come together across Tasmania to remember the Anzacs

The Anzac tradition is alive and well in Northern Tasmania, with communities coming together to pay tribute to all those who served their country.
The Deloraine community turned out in droves for both the dawn and 11am services according to sub branch former president Greg Hall.
"We had a massive two services, I'd estimate at least 400 plus at the dawn service and probably 600 to 700 people at the 11am service," Mr Hall said.
"It's such a strong community around here and it was a collective effort, we have so many community organisations who participate.
"We had four students from Deloraine Primary School speak at the dawn service ... it was tremendous."
Exeter RSL secretary Warren Scales said there were over 400 in attendance at their dawn service.
Speeches were given by President Trevor Gillham as well as students from Exeter High School.
Mr Scales said continuing the Anzac Day tradition was "the Australian thing to do".
"A lot of our parents have fought in a war and things of that nature, so it's nice to honour their memory and remember what they gave us," Mr Gillham said.
A strong showing from Scottsdale High School students indicated the Anzac tradition is alive and well in Tasmania's next generation.
About 200 people paid their respects at Scottsdale's dawn service, followed by another 250 at 11am.
Scottsdale RSL sub-branch president Scott Lethborg said there was a "quiet but respectful" atmosphere as ex-servicemen, local cadets and students gathered in the North-East.
"There's quite a few high school students turn up as well so the younger population's coming along now," Mr Lethborg said.
"Parents are bringing their younger ones along so they understand what's going on which I think is really good."
Mr Lethborg said the 11am service would likely return to being held indoors next year following a few years of services at the cenotaph.
A chilly morning didn't stop 150-plus people attending George Town's dawn service and gunfire breakfast.
"It was a nice service," George Town secretary RSL sub-branch Robyn Moody said.
"Bridget Archer spoke and one of our bursary winner students spoke so it was a nice day."
Later on in the morning, a procession marched from the Macquarie Street cenotaph to the Anzac Drive memorial.
Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Treble addressed a gathering of about 200 people for the 11am service.
The RSL Ex Service and Citizens Club in St Helens commemorated their ''usual way'', with a service at the cenotaph - followed by a 6.45 am breakfast at the RSL.
''We closed at 10.30 am and reopened after the 11 am service to commemorate the remainder of the day,'' manager Angela Forsyth said.
The Longford community once again showed overwhelming support for the Anzacs, with about 500 people turning up to the dawn service and residents packing the Village Green for the 11am memorial.
Northern Midlands RSL sub branch president Geoff Leitch said the turnout at the commemorations was incredible, and reminded attendees of the significance of the day.
"We pay tribute not only to the fallen, but also to the countless men and women who returned home bearing the physical and emotional scars of war," Mr Leitch said.
"Today, we remember them all. Soldiers, sailors, airmen, nurses, and civilians who played their part in shaping our nation and securing our freedom.
"These stories are etched in the annals of history, a testament to the inherent spirit of the Anzacs."
The Beaconsfield RSL community commemorated this year's Anzac Day dawn service at 5:45 am.
The President welcomed dignitaries, families, and the local community and followed the standard procedure of laying wreaths.
Various attendees laid wreaths for specific individuals, communities, or organisations.
The "Last Post" played, and then there was a minute of silence, followed by the "Reveille" bugle call, and finally, the national anthem was sung.
Warrant Officer (WOFF) and Beaconsfield RSL secretary Colin 'Titch' Thacker said, "An Anzac Day Gunfire Breakfast was held before the Anzac Day Service, and we had a small gold coin donation from individuals."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.