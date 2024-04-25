Asia gets a taste of Tasmania through massive food and beverage show

Tasmanian food and drinks have taken the international stage in Singapore at Asia's biggest food and beverage trade show this week.
Running from April 23 to 26, an estimated crowd of 60,000 have had the chance to taste some of the state's best products at the Food and Hotel Asia show.
The event hosts over 1500 exhibitors, with attendees expected from more than 100 countries around the world.
Launceston Distillery is one such exhibitor, and sales and business development manager Sarah Bartholemew said they were delighted to be among Tasmanian businesses representing the state.
"It has been a great few days so far meeting both potential importers and distributors and both retail and on premise customers," Ms Bartholemew said.
"It's also been great to see what is being showcased here from across the world; we can certainly be proud to be part of the Tasmania stand."
She said they'd experienced an "overwhelmingly positive" response to their whiskey.
"This has been an important step for us to take as a business to explore how we can take our Tasmanian Single Malt Whisky to the south-east Asian market," Ms Bartholemew said.
"We are delighted that with the support from the Trade Tasmania and Brand Tasmania, we are able to be here."
Premier and Minister for Trade and Major Investment Jeremy Rockliff said Singapore was considered the gateway to Asia.
"Attending trade shows such as this provides us with access to growing markets across this region," Mr Rockliff said.
"Through attending the Food and Hotel Asia last year, Tasmanian businesses secured contracts in excess of $2 million across Asian markets."
Other notable Tasmanian business attending include:
