'Etched in the annals of history': Longford pays respect to the Anzacs

The Longford community once again showed overwhelming support for the Anzacs, with about 500 people turning up to the dawn service and residents packing the Village Green for the 11am memorial.
Northern Midlands RSL sub branch president Geoff Leitch said the turnout at the commemorations was incredible, and reminded attendees of the significance of the day.
"We pay tribute not only to the fallen, but also to the countless men and women who returned home bearing the physical and emotional scars of war," Mr Leitch said.
"Today, we remember them all. Soldiers, sailors, airmen, nurses, and civilians who played their part in shaping our nation and securing our freedom.
"These stories are etched in the annals of history, a testament to the inherent spirit of the Anzacs."
Reverend Warwick Cuthbertson led the crowd in prayer, and called for Australia to become a nation "zealous for peace" not war.
Representatives from local schools - Ruby Green and Rhys Thornton from Longford Primary School, and Mia Tubb and Harrison Robson from Cressy District High School - also addressed the crowd.
Mia said the community would be "ever grateful" for the selfless acts of men and women who served their country, while Harrison said it was hard to imagine what they went through.
"We can't imagine horrific acts of war and how life would have been, not only for the soldiers but also the nurses that faced the worst of the worst," he said.
"We can't understand the pain of the families that waited for their sons, fathers, husbands to come back, only to receive a blunt letter explaining that they never will see their beloved family member again."
Anzac Day 2024 also marked a key moment of recognition as the women of war - particularly nurses and other non-combat staff - now have a permanent space dedicated to them near the cenotaph.
A memorial bench honouring their contributions and sacrifices was installed days before April 25, something Bjorg Leitch - a former clerk in the Royal Australian Air Force - said was significant as women's contributions to the war effort were all too often forgotten.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.