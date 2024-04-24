A morning of remembrance at the 109th Anzac Day

The 109th anniversary of the landing by the Anzacs at Gallipoli was commemorated today at the Launceston Cenotaph.
Hundreds of early risers attended the dawn service to pay their respects to those who served, fought and died protecting their country.
Guest speakers of the service included President of Launceston RSL Graeme Barnett and Captain Paul Welch of the Royal Australian Navy.
Lieutenant Colonel Barnett, who improvised his speech, said it was heartening to see so many gathering to commemorate the sacrifices of those who served at the dawn service.
Captain Welch acknowledged those in uniform today who have inherited and continue to display the values of those who served before them.
"We gather as always, not to glorify war, but to acknowledge the courage and sacrifice of those who contributed to shaping the identity of our nation, and those that continue to serve," he said.
"Nearly 1900 officers and sailors of the Royal Australian Navy also made the ultimate sacrifice.
"For the majority of them, their grave has no headstone, and there was no burial service. Their ships sank quickly and became their eternal resting place."
Launceston Church Grammar prefect Tom Bramley also spoke at the service about national pride and the importance of remembrance.
Tom began his speech with a moving anecdote about two brothers, Stan and Harold "Butch" Bisset, who fought for Australia at Kokoda as part of the 14th Battalion's 2nd Company.
"It was here, at Kokoda, where Butch Bisset was hit by a burst of machine gun fire," Tom said.
"It was here that his brother had to carry him to the field medic.
"It was here, where one young boy held his brother's hand, as he lay dying for his country."
Neve and Anson West, aged seven and eight, attended the service with their family to pay respects to their forefathers who had served Australia.
They said the day commemorated "the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for us".
