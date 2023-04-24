The 108th annual Launceston Anzac Day dawn service was in full swing as thousands of early risers took to the Launceston Cenotaph to pay respects.
The crowd was welcomed by Launceston RSL secretary Peter Williams, while guest speaker Australian Army Major General Dave Chalmers delivered a moving speech on the sacrifices and courage made by the Anzacs at Gallipoli, as well as acknowledging the sacrifices made by diggers throughout the years.
Scotch Oakburn student George De Hajr spoke on his great uncle's sacrifice in the second World War, who died in the Sandakan death marches in Borneo.
Launceston RSL President Graeme Barnett said he was pleased to see so many people at this year's service.
"There's a lot more here today than in previous years and it's nice to see some of you give a stuff," Mr Barnett said.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
