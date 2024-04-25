Launceston's senior renters struggle to find affordable property rentals

Anglicare Tasmania's annual Snapshot has revealed that rental affordability in Tasmania is at an all-time low and that senior renters are one demographic struggling the most.
The Snapshot outlines that a healthy vacancy rate of 3 per cent is needed and that vacancy rates on the North West coast for example are below 1 per cent.
The average price of a one-bedroom unit recorded in the Snapshot was just over $400.
The Snapshot reported that based on a combined partnered Age Pension, an older couple can only afford to pay $275 a week -barely enough for a cheap bedsit.
Based on the current availability of affordable units, older people would find seven affordable units or studios suitable for a couple on the Aged Pension.
The report stated that affordability in the North West is affected by including the West Coast, where rentals are significantly cheaper than in the rest of the state.
For example, a couple on the Age Pension could afford eight of the advertised properties, but five were on the West Coast, which has reduced access to services compared to larger centres.
The Snapshot points out the need for better planning regarding the growing number of ageing renters using Colin's case study.
Colin is a single man in his 70s who lives next door to his landlord in a small town on the North West Coast.
His landlord does not allow him to have guests at certain times of day, and Colin feels overly monitored.
He would like to move to a different property with greater privacy that feels more like his own home.
The problem is that private rental properties are only advertised online, and real estate agents only accept online applications.
Like many older people, Colin never learned how to use email or the internet.
He's bought a smartphone, and his son taught him how to text, but websites, online application forms, and uploading documents are too complicated for him.
He doesn't know anyone with time to help him with every step of the process, so Colin feels as if he's stuck where he is indefinitely.
Colin receives an Age Pension and has a fortnightly income of $1,100.
He can afford $192 weekly rent.
After his experiences with his landlord, Colin looks forward to living alone and is reluctant to consider a shared house.
However, in most parts of Tasmania, a one-bedroom unit costs at least $250; it is more likely to cost over $300.
Economist Mary Bennett, coordinator of the Anglicare Social Action and Research Centre (SARC), said, "What we're seeing with older renters is that the digital application process is really cutting seniors out of the market because they might not have an email address."
"We need to reform our rental legislation and make better, longer-term, stable tenancies available."
"And we need to build more affordable social housing," she said.
