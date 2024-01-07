The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

'It's about momentum': What's in store for IO Performance this year?

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
January 7 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IO Performance co-artistic directors Grace Roberts and Chris Jackson set the stage of their new season Momentum. Picture Phillip Biggs
IO Performance co-artistic directors Grace Roberts and Chris Jackson set the stage of their new season Momentum. Picture Phillip Biggs

If the theme of 'momentum' doesn't say enough, IO Performance has no plans of slowing down this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.