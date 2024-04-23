Bonza plans to slim down its Launceston-Gold Coast offerings from May

Budget airline Bonza will reduce the number of flights between Launceston and the Gold Coast from May, just six months after the route launched.
A spokesperson for the airline said the reduction was a response to market forces.
"It's standard practice within aviation, as with most industries, that a route or product needs to reflect the market demand," they said.
"As such we're adjusting our current capacity out of the Gold Coast to right size supply with demand from May 1, 2024.
"The Launceston to Gold Coast service will be reduced to two services per week from three as we needed to adjust the schedule to right size supply with demand."
Other routes from the Gold Coast will also be scaled back, however the route between Launceston and the Sunshine Coast will not be affected.
The Bonza spokesperson said the twice-weekly flights to Maroochydore had been "very popular" since they began late March.
Passengers affected by the changes will be assigned to new flights, or receive flight credits.
In cases where this was not appropriate, full refunds will be issued.
The spokesperson said the airline had flown 750,000 passengers in its first year of operations, and would continue to "democratise air travel" as it entered its second.
The spokesperson said demand across the Bonza network remained strong, despite a "challenging start" to operations from the Gold Coast.
"We remain committed to providing affordable and accessible air travel so that more Australians can experience their beautiful backyard," they said.
