The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Bonza plans to slim down its Launceston-Gold Coast offerings from May

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
April 24 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Budget airline Bonza will reduce the number of flights between Launceston and the Gold Coast by one third from May. Picture by Paul Scambler
Budget airline Bonza will reduce the number of flights between Launceston and the Gold Coast by one third from May. Picture by Paul Scambler

Budget airline Bonza will reduce the number of flights between Launceston and the Gold Coast from May, just six months after the route launched.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.