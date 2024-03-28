'A natural extension': Why Bonza is doubling down on Launceston flights

The Easter long weekend is looking especially sweet for Launceston travellers, as Bonza launches its Sunshine Coast route on Good Friday - March 29.
Founder and chief executive officer Tim Jordan said the twice-weekly, nonstop service from its home base at Maroochydore was a "natural extension" of the airline's current offerings.
"There's the appeal of Launceston and the surrounding region, but also the Sunny Coast and its surrounding region," Mr Jordan said.
"We all have those places we would like to go, see, do and experience. These destinations fit neatly into most people's definitions of places they would dearly love to be able to access if it was easy and affordable.
"That really is a definition of who we are. Nonstop service, great product, and very affordable for everyone."
Bonza's first Launceston-bound route, from the Gold Coast, was launched to great fanfare in November 2023 as it was the first time in more than a decade that a new airline began services to Tasmania's northern capital.
This was followed by some turbulence as delays in regulatory approval meant the airline did not have enough aircraft to service the route and had to cancel flights at short notice.
Mr Jordan admitted the company "didn't cover ourselves in glory" with the difficult launch, but the public had given the airline a vote of confidence, as the first flight on its latest route was practically sold out.
"I'm pleased to say that Launceston is one of the stronger markets that we're seeing out of the Gold Coast and leading into the Sunshine Coast," he said.
"We've been very pleasantly surprised as to how that one is looking."
Tickets to the Sunshine Coast start at $89 one-way, while Gold Coast flights can be booked for as little as $79.
Mr Jordan said a combination of no-frills service, new aircraft and lean operations - for instance his office was the back of his garage - meant customers were better off.
"We're flying the youngest fleet in Australia," he said.
"This gives us fuel savings between 15 per cent and 20 per cent versus older the 737s which are flown around Australia. That is one of the larger costs that we have as a business, so that is a quite a significant saving.
"We keep things very lean in terms of the overheads for our business, and all of that manifests itself in lower fares for everybody. And that's a good thing for everybody."
The airline flies Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, not the 737 MAX 9 planes that were under investigation by US regulators after a door plug blew out of an Alaska Airlines flight midair.
The airline chief executive officer said things were looking up, and Launceston residents could expect to see more jacaranda-purple planes filling the skies in the future, heading to the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and beyond.
"We believe this is a good start. We don't believe this is the end of what we can be offering into and out of Launceston," Mr Jordan said.
"We are really encouraged by the support, and that encourages us. Like anything, if you're encouraged and you see things going well then you're encouraged to do more."
Launceston Airport chief executive Shane O'Hare said the inaugural Bonza flight from the Sunshine Coast was yet another addition to a long line of firsts for the airport, which was the first such facility in Tasmania.
"It's a big day for Launceston, it beds-in Launceston as a key gateway for Bonza in Tasmania," he said.
"This route is a first for Tasmania. Nobody's ever operated this route between Tasmania and Sunshine Coast.
"It's also the first time the three key airports in South East Queensland - that's Sunshine Coast, Brisbane and the Gold Coast - have been served nonstop from Tasmania."
Mr O'Hare reminded travellers heading to the airport to ensure they had plenty of time to clear security, giving them the chance to relax and enjoy "the best airport views in the country" over the mountains.
Flights can be booked directly through the airline's FlyBonza app or through travel agents.
