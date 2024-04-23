Reflecting on a legacy: Launceston businessman turning 90 years old

Michael Ferrall has had his fair share of successes and failures in his nearly 90 years.
Mr Ferrall was born in Launceston - as were his father, grandfather and great-grandfather - and is celebrating his 90th birthday on April 28.
Nearly all of his and his wife Margaret's 10 children, along with extended family, are visiting for the occasion.
"[Launceston's] been a great town to live in," Mr Ferrall said.
"I've taken a lot out of it and put a lot back into it."
Mr Ferrall has pursued many business ventures and interests in his lifetime and said he followed his father's advice, who was also a prominent businessman in Launceston.
"[My father] said, 'don't put all your eggs in one basket...spread your interests'," he said.
"So that's what I've done - I've always spread my interests so if something collapses or something goes wrong, I'm insulated from it.
"He did the same thing in his life; he had a few failures - like all of us do - but he succeeded by spreading the risk."
LEARNING FROM FAILURES
Following in his father's footsteps, Mr Ferrall had fingers in many pies and said he's been involved with approximately 20 businesses over the years.
"It's been a family tradition, family-wise, we've had lots of interest in Launceston," Mr Ferrall said.
"I've succeeded probably eight out of 10 [businesses], and some I haven't succeeded in," he said.
"And that's the key - if it hasn't worked, I've gotten out of it. And I've kept the good ones.
"I learned more from my failures than I did from my successes."
Mr Ferrall was part of Ludbrooks Ltd. for 19 years, from 1953 to 1972.
Ludbrooks was a department store in Launceston that diversified into mining and other enterprises until its takeover in 1975 by Christopher Skase, who renamed the company Qintex.
Mr Ferrall was president of the Launceston Chamber of Commerce from 1990- 1991 and was part of the founding of Cityprom - now known as Launceston Central.
Another business that Launceston locals might know is Mike's Country Kitchen, which was named after Mr Ferrall.
Despite turning 90, Mr Ferrall has never really retired from his business life.
"I'm still busy, still buying and selling and trading and all those things that I've done all my life," he said.
"I'm on the stock market daily - that keeps the old brain going.
"I'm a businessman, and I put back into the community where I can."
Though they never had children together, Mr Ferrall and his wife Margaret have 10 children between them and have lived in the same family home since 1965.
Mr Ferrall said that when he and Margaret decided to marry, his father joked, "it's not a marriage; it's a merger."
Regarding the secret of longevity, Mr Ferrall said he doesn't need to "take any pills" and "lives a normal life".
"I've never smoked, and I don't drink too much, I don't eat too much. I just look after myself.
"At the end of the day, at the age of 90, I've done pretty well."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.