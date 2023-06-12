Welcome to our publication celebrating Launceston's Memory Lane.
This exhibition puts local nostalgia on show in the Old Brisbane Arcade during winter 2023, and is a celebration of the past 50 years of the city.
Curated by Launceston's Andrew Johnson, together with the story telling experience of Ali Kerr, Launceston's Memory Lane will feature photos and memorabilia from the past half-century to rekindle reminiscences of the city centres bygone days.
We've trawled the archives and worked with local organisations such as Theatre North, QVMAG and the Chamber of Commerce to find some wonderful artefacts and from the last 50 years and we're inviting everyone to "remember when..." said Mr Johnson.
Whether its skating at Roller World, buying cassette tapes at Wills, or buying flowers at Hinton Lloyd or the Quadrant Mall flower cart, we invite you to come along and see whether your best memories of Launceston city centre are on display, he said.
The exhibition was conceived by Launceston Central, formerly known as Cityprom, as part of the organisations rebrand.
Formed in 1988, Cityprom has been at the forefront of city marketing and activation for more than 30 years and this month relaunched as Launceston Central: Your Guide to the City.
We thought, what better way to say hello to the future of the city than with a look back at the past, said Launceston Centrals Executive Officer, Amanda McEvoy.
The Launceston Memory Lane exhibition is a tribute to the people, businesses and memories that have shaped our city over the past 50 years as we look to the future with the launch of our new brand and website, she said.
As part of the exhibition, visitors are invited to share what they love about Launceston in 2023 for entry into a time capsule and, in doing so, go into the draw to win a city staycation. The Launceston Memory Lane exhibition is on daily in the Old Brisbane Arcade from Wednesday 14
June until Monday 14 August. Entry is free. For more details visit launcestoncentral.com.au.
Read more about the exhibition here.
