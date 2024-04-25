The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Health
Our Future

A Northern Tasmanian researcher's groundbreaking approach to ACL rehab

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated April 25 2024 - 2:19pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matildas' star Sam Kerr injured her ACL in 2011, taking her out of the London Olympics and has since suffered subsequent knee injuries. Picture by Adam McLean
Matildas' star Sam Kerr injured her ACL in 2011, taking her out of the London Olympics and has since suffered subsequent knee injuries. Picture by Adam McLean

A Northern Tasmanian researcher is investigating a new approach to treating ACL injuries - one of the most common knee injuries among athletes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East with a focus on health and politics. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.