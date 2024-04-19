The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Health

Clifford Craig funding steps in amid a shortage of medical research grants

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
April 19 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clifford Craig Foundation CEO Vanessa Cahoon at the Clifford Craig Foundation research launch. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Clifford Craig Foundation CEO Vanessa Cahoon at the Clifford Craig Foundation research launch. Picture by Phillip Biggs

The Clifford Craig Foundation has guaranteed support for eight of Launceston's best and brightest medical minds.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East with a focus on health and politics. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.