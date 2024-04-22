Launceston 'open for business' after Wellington St hotel gets over the line

A "controversial, yet uncontroversial" development in the heart of Launceston is finally clear to proceed.
The original plans for stage two of the reUNION District - a redevelopment of the old TasTAFE building on Wellington Street - were endorsed by City of Launceston councillors.
This was against the recommendation of planning officers, who after initially suggesting planning permission for a luxury hotel be rejected, said it should be approved on the condition it was slimmed down.
The Examiner understands the hotel is backed by international chain Accor.
The officers said two 11-storey towers originally put forward were too tall, looming large over the nearby Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery and casting a shadow over the Launceston Cenotaph on Anzac Day.
However, when it came time to discuss the development on April 18 councillors went against the recommendation that they approve revised plans for 10-storey towers.
Councillor Andrea Dawkins put forward a motion to endorse the original plans, something she said was out of the ordinary for her.
"This proposal has been the most complex, controversial, yet uncontroversial plan that's been put forth before us," Cr Dawkins said.
"When the plans were advertised and no opponents came forward, I think that was a shock to many of us ... when we make big changes we expect our community to engage.
"In this instance the community did not engage.
"I find myself today in the position of moving this alternate motion, which is to approve the original application based on everything I've listened to and everything I've read."
Councillor Danny Gibson was in vocal opposition to the motion, as council officers had made it clear the original plans did not meet the planning scheme and as such should be rejected.
He said comparisons with other buildings like the Gorge Hotel and the Myer building, as other councillors had done, were irrelevant.
"Our job is in no way determined by the number of representations that have been received, and you can't have it both ways," Cr Gibson said.
"You can't say that there are lots of representations and the council is doing nothing. And then there are no representations and council is everything because that's not true. That's not how planning works.
"One hotel versus another hotel. Absolutely no relevance ... Two different DAs, as two different purposes, two different surroundings, two different land masses, two different heights above sea level.
"Different, different, different."
Councillor Alex Britton was also against the proposal, as he felt the alternative designs presented were more "respectful" of the Cenotaph and its significance to the community.
Councillor Andrew Palmer said it was "gobsmacking" the council did not engage with the local RSL branch over the proposal and its impact on the memorial.
Cr Palmer also said the proponent, Andrew McCullagh, had "stepped over the line" and used inappropriate language in emails with council staff - but ultimately voted in favour of Cr Dawkins' motion.
When put to a vote, only councillors Gibson, Britton and George Razay were against Cr Dawkins' motion.
Responding to the council decision Mr McCullagh said it was a "great day for Launceston", and he was pleased to set the project in motion months after the first stage of the development was approved in 2023.
"This sets a new precedent and delivers a strong message," he said.
"Launceston is open for business."
