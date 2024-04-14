The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

TasTAFE precinct redevelopment back on the agenda, with strings attached

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated April 15 2024 - 7:29am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Designs by DKO show how the hotel towers will look from the intersection of Paterson Street and Wellington Street. Picture supplied
Designs by DKO show how the hotel towers will look from the intersection of Paterson Street and Wellington Street. Picture supplied

The redevelopment of the old TasTAFE precinct in Launceston is back on the council agenda, however its approval will come with some strings attached.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.