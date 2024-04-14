TasTAFE precinct redevelopment back on the agenda, with strings attached

The redevelopment of the old TasTAFE precinct in Launceston is back on the council agenda, however its approval will come with some strings attached.
A hotel proposed as part of Red Panda Property Group's reUNION District development on Wellington Street will be presented to City of Launceston councillors during their meeting on April 18.
The matter was previously up for consideration at the March 21 council meeting, with council planning officers recommending the rejection of a development application for the building.
The officers calculated two towers, containing the hotel's 139 rooms, would cast a shadow over the Launceston Cenotaph at 11am on April 25 - Anzac Day.
As a result the matter was withdrawn from the agenda ahead of the meeting to allow the developers and council officers to hash out a solution.
At the time, Red Panda Property Group director Andrew McCullagh said the council roadblock had made the international operator slated to run the hotel twitchy, as it could impact the project's commercial viability.
After discussions between designers and council planners the development is now recommended for approval, provided each tower is shrunk by one storey and the total number of rooms is increased to 140.
This means the Cenotaph will not be in full shade by 11am on Anzac Day.
The council has sought legal advice on whether the reduction in height constituted a significant change to the plans - which would require a repeat of the entire application process - or a minor one.
The verdict was that the changes were minor, and as such the planning officers were satisfied the updated design met planning scheme requirements.
In a report set to be tabled at the April 18 meeting the planning officers recommended the development be approved.
"The proposal changes are considered acceptable and meet the relevant planning controls," they said.
"Accordingly, based on all information available, it is recommended that the application be approved subject to the amended plan condition."
