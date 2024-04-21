The Examiner
Angling for success: Launceston fly fisher set for international competition

April 22 2024 - 5:00am
Jules Stevens poses for a photo with the silver medal she won in Scotland last year. Picture by Craig George.
Jules Stevens poses for a photo with the silver medal she won in Scotland last year. Picture by Craig George.

Launceston business owner, Julianne 'Jules' Stevens is gearing up to represent Australia in the third World Ladies Fly Fishing Championship in Rozmberk nad Vltavou, Czech Republic, next month.

