Millwood reels in youth title as Hardy claims national championship

Tasmania's newest national champion has come from a sporting corner one might not expect.
But Launceston might be home to fly fishing's next star after 14-year-old Lucas Millwood performed above his age at the national championships in Miena.
After three-hour sessions at Little Pine Lagoon, Arthurs Lake, Mersey River, Meander River and in Cressy, the Launceston Church Grammar student caught both brown and rainbow trout en route to a 13th-placed finish among the senior category, finishing as the highest-ranked junior in the process.
Named youth national champion as a result, Lucas beat out fellow Tasmanian and friendly rival Lachie Chugg to the title.
Lucas's father Stuart Millwood said the result was just reward for the time he had put into the sport.
"He's fanatical about it. Any spare minute we get, we're out on the water fishing somewhere, whether it's a lake or a river, he loves the thrill of the hunt," Stuart said.
"He's become very good at it. He ties all his own flies and is able to imitate the fish's natural food source at the time and that's a skill in itself.
"It brings me immense enjoyment, I'm extremely proud of him and a lot of hard work he's put into the sport, that comes out of the boy's passion for it."
Still early into his burgeoning career, Lucas has grand plans in fly fishing, starting with next year's nationals.
"He's probably been fly fishing now for seven years and the nationals are in Victoria, so we'll head over there next year and then hopefully one day he'll represent Australia in the worlds," Stuart said.
"Basically, that comprises of a team of four and so if you finish in the top four of the nationals - there's other scoring measurements as well - that'll put you in good stead to one day represent your country."
There was a strong Tasmanian contingent at this year's event with more than 20 representing the host state.
With overall winner fellow statesmen John Hardy raking in 61 fish and 60 ranking points from the event, it was also a strong weekend for fifth-placed Finn McDowell, while Julien Thiriet (10th) and Stewart Dick (11th) also performed solidly.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.