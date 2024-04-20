Five goals on debut for 17-year-old as North Launceston secure footy win

North Launceston 17-year-old Khalen Matthews enjoyed a senior debut he will always remember.
The athletic tall kicked five goals from centre half-forward as the Bombers defeated Glenorchy 16.14 (110) to 7.5 (47) at UTAS Stadium in the State League on Saturday.
Coach Adrian Smith was thrilled with all three of the Bombers' debutants as Tyane Thomas and Lachlan Shea also played seniors for the first time.
"He had a purple patch there for about 25 minutes, he kicked four in the third quarter," Smith said of Matthews.
"At half-time, we were a bit flat across the board in some ways and we needed some energy and a spark and he provided that spark in the third quarter and he kicked four and ended up with five for the game."
Smith said Thomas had an impact at both ends of the ground while Shea played his role well across half-forward.
Inside midfielder Oscar Van Dam was named the Bombers' best in the round four win.
"He dominated through the midfield, both inside and out," Smith said.
The coach also praised Harry Bayles and Fletcher Bennett for their drive off half-back.
The Bombers led by 14 points at half-time before racing away in the second half.
Smith, who took the coaching reins this season, has led the Bombers to four wins on the trot to start their season.
He said he had an exciting group of young men who were thriving on challenges and who train hard.
Harvey Griffiths kicked four goals while Jack Aherne booted three and featured in the best players.
The Bombers got through the clash unscathed.
North Launceston host Clarence on Saturday, April 27.
Clarence defeated Kingborough 13.7 (85) to 8.11 (59) at Bellerive Oval on Saturday.
