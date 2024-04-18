Exciting brother of AFL draftee among three North Launceston debutants

Supporters will get an insight into North Launceston's burgeoning future on Saturday as three young guns debut against Glenorchy.
Tayne Thomas - who is the brother of banned AFL star Tarryn - will play his first TSL senior game alongside Lachlan Shea and raw tall Khalen Matthews.
Bringing North Launceston's 2024 debutants to nine already, coach Adrian Smith was excited to unveil their talents.
"Tayne is a really good outside player with exceptional speed, he kicks it really well and can play at either end of the ground," Smith said.
"We're really excited for him, he just fits how we want to play footy - he hunts it on the inside and is really good on the outside.
"Lachie is a product of a junior program, he's a small pressure player and we feel like we want his speed in our front half."
While Matthews "hasn't played a lot of footy" according to Smith, he draws comparisons to an AFL star in terms of his potential.
"He reminds me of the Mark Blicavs type - he's a really athletic kid," Smith said.
"He's an 18-year-old and was in the Devils program but didn't quite make their final cut."
With the Devils playing for the next eight weeks, the Bombers will be without the likes of Oliver Depaoli-Kubank, Harry Elmer, Geordie Payne and Dom Pitt for the foreseeable future.
They'll also be without Michael Stingel this week, with the star midfielder dealt a week's suspension for insulting language towards an umpire.
Bailey Mitchell and Jacob Kerr will come into the team alongside the three first-gamers.
"It's a really good opportunity for the players to come back in that have been in our program for a while to put their hand up and cement a spot for them come the back half of the year," Smith said.
"Taking the opportunities that have been given to them has been our messaging and has been our key this week - if they play how we want them to play, they put their hand up for us.
"Guys like Bailey and Jacob are senior footballers, they've got an opportunity over the next five or six weeks to take their spots and make it their own.
"We're really entrusting Bailey as a small defender and Jacob in our corridor wing role that we play, they are really important structures to us so the opportunity is there going forward."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.