NTFA premier footy tips: Who wins one of the state's biggest rivalries?

One of the biggest NTFA premier rivalries resumes this weekend with Longford hosting Bracknell.
It's been highlighted by both clubs that this could be the last time they meet at Longford as the Tigers are moving up to the NTFA's top-tier Northern Premier League in 2025.
The Examiner has taken a look at all of the club Facebook pages and found milestones.
The Redlegs' Jarod Tapsell will reach his 100th club game and has been named at full-back.
Bracknell are coming off a 13-point loss to last year's grand finalists Hillwood after leading by 36 points at quarter-time.
Longford enjoyed a comfortable 122-point win against Scottsdale in their season-opener.
The first versus second Hillwood v South Launceston clash at Shark Park is also set to be an absolute belter.
The Sharks will be without their playing-coach Jake Pearce (back injury) for much of the season which is a significant loss.
But their resilience was on show last weekend when they staged an incredible comeback against Bracknell.
Hillwood's Nash Digney will play his 50th senior game.
South have arguably made the best start of any to the season with tight wins against Rocherlea and Bridgenorth.
Rocherlea, who were able to hang on against a much-improved George Town by one goal, host Deloraine who are coming off a bye.
The Tigers' Braydon 'Fred' Bassett will play his 100th senior game.
The 2023 premiership player made his debut in round 11, 2015.
Bridgenorth and George Town will play-off for the annual Allan Stevens Cup with the Parrots to wear their West Tamar Association replica guernsey for the first time.
The Parrots have had two close games against quality opposition with an eight-point win against Bracknell and a nine-point loss to South Launceston.
Meanwhile, the Saints beat the Kangaroos by 35 points in round one and then lost narrowly to reigning premiers Rocherlea.
Premier round three:
