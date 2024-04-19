James Boag's releases St George 3.5 mid-strength beer to meet public demand

James Boag Brewery director Steve Levien reckons its the only mainstream mid-strength beer made in Tasmania, and now its on the market for all to enjoy.
James Boag St George 3.5 rolled out in bottle shops across Tasmania on April 15 following a gap in the market to meet new demands for mid-strength lager as consumers choose to drink more responsibly.
Boag's St George 3.5 is a line extension of the already popular full-strength St George beer.
Crafted in Tasmania, its release last year represented a milestone for James Boag, making it their first new brew since 2018.
Initially introduced at select Tasmanian venues during the summer months, St George 3.5 quickly became a customer favourite.
Lion's Tasmanian State Sales Manager, John Burchill, said, "James Boag is synonymous with Tasmania; we are so pleased to see the release of St George 3.5 resonate with so many Tasmanians.
"Lion is proud to have been the custodian of Boag's for many years.
"As this new release shows, we continue to invest and innovate to ensure we meet the needs of our customers and consumers here in Tasmania.
"Over 90 venues across Tasmania now have St George 3.5 on tap.
"We are delighted to roll out St George 3.5 in bottle shops so that our drinkers can now enjoy this mid-strength classic at home, " he said.
Mr Burchill said, "Every drop of Boag's St George 3.5 is brewed in our brewery in Launceston, ensuring that consumers enjoy the authentic taste and quality they expect from James Boag Brewery."
Brewery director Steve Levien said, "I think it is the only mainstream mid-strength beer made in Tasmania, so it is great to have a contemporary beer in the mid-strength market.
"People are more conscious about drinking in moderation, so the demand for the mid-strength market is growing.
"It's really good that we can provide everyone in Tasmania with a Tasmanian-made mid-strength beer.
"We put it on keg at first just to test it, and it went so well that we decided to bring it out," Mr Levien said.
Boag's St George 3.5 will be available in bottles in select bottle shops from April 15, with cans to be released in the coming months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.