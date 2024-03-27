Free James Boag's tours continue but mystery surrounds $1 mill grant

To mark the first anniversary of introducing free tours of the James Boag's Brewery for Tasmanian residents, its owners, Lion, have decided to continue offering them until February 2025.
However, the brewery director could not say how it would spend $1 million of taxpayers' money.
In January 2023, the Tasmanian Government agreed to provide a $1 million grant to support the continued operation of James Boag's Visitor Centre and expand and enhance the tourist attraction.
James Boag's Brewery Director Steve Levien justified the grant by telling The Examiner, "This investment from the Tasmanian Government will help secure the viability of the Visitor's Centre."
"The investment will deliver significant public benefits, including a positive impact on Northern Tasmanian tourism.
"We are working hard to progress the development of concepts that consider how best to revitalise the James Boag Visitor Centre for the benefit of Tasmanian residents and to support increased visitor numbers."
Mr Levien said the best way to leverage the funding from the Tasmanian Government and expand and enhance the Boag's Brewery Tours and Visitor Centre were close to being finalised.
"In the last 12 months, more than 1780 Tasmanian adult residents have taken the free tours of the James Boag's Brewery and Visitor Centre," Mr Levien said.
"Pleasingly, in the last 12 months, overall visitation to the brewery and visitor centre was up by more than 1600 people, or 19 per cent, on the prior year.
"It was a no-brainer for Lion and the Boag's Brewery to continue offering these tours for free to Tasmanian residents.
Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff, who toured the brewery recently, said Boags was a much-loved Tasmanian brand and tourist attraction.
"I am really pleased that, as a result of our investment, free tours will continue to be provided to Tasmanians," he said.
"Importantly, the support package helped secure not just the future of the visitor centre but also the jobs of the people who work here. I look forward to seeing Boag's longer-term plan in coming months to continue to grow visitor numbers."
