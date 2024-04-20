Young Tasmanians become mental health ambassadors for rural community

For the first time ever, young Tasmanians have become mental health ambassadors for the Break O'Day community through an award-winning youth mental health campaign.
Live4Life was rolled out in Break O'Day in April 2023 and one year on, 10 young Tasmanians have been inducted in to the 2024 Live4Life crew.
The crews are made up of Year 9 and 10 students from St Mary's District School, including 15-year-old crew member Charlotte.
"I joined the crew to help promote mental health awareness and to encourage young people to speak up," Charlotte said.
The crews will help advocate for mental health support and education in their communities, help organise events and amplify key mental health messages in their local schools and communities.
According to Live4Life, 63 per cent of young people are unable to access mental health services when they attempt to, and in rural and regional areas, it was even harder.
Break O'Day is the first ever community outside of Victoria to implement the program, which was founded in Victoria's Macedon Ranges over 10 years ago.
Fingal Valley Neighbourhood House manager Gary Barnes said he was proud of the Break O'Day crew.
"We are excited about supporting them to become local leaders and powerful ambassadors for mental health," Mr Barnes said.
"Live4Life is building the capacity of our whole community to look after our young people, which in rural and remote communities such as ours is so vital."
