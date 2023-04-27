Award-winning youth mental health campaign, Live4Life, will roll out in schools in the Break O'Day community in the coming months.
The program is the only mental health education and youth suicide prevention model designed specifically for rural and regional communities.
Break O'Day will also be Live4Life's first regional community based outside of Victoria.
Live4Life Chief executive officer Bernard Galbally said the program began in the Macedon Ranges in Victoria as a response to a reported increase in youth suicide, disengagement and self harm in 2008.
"It was a lack of services in our community and they knew something needed to be done differently," he said.
"Over a number of years, the Live4Life model was developed, and in 2016, a lot of neighboring communities were seeing the impact that Live4Life was having on our community and were interested in implementing it."
He said since then, they have grown significantly in rural communities across Victoria.
"Across that time, we've been continuing to build our evidence based practices," Mr Galbally said.
The program has four key components of delivery:
Mr Galbally said mental health was among the top three concerns of young people in regional communities.
"Unfortunately, suicide is the leading cause of death of young people in Australia," he said.
"But what's worse is that suicide is 40 per cent higher in rural and regional communities than it is in metro areas."
He said Break O'Day was one of nine communities who expressed interest in the program.
"I have to say that community is already doing terrific work around suicide prevention and it's very exciting to be launching Live4Life there," Mr Galbally said.
The program will focus on increasing mental health knowledge among year 8 to 10 students, parents, school staff and the community to reduce barriers for young people seeking help.
"We want to embed the mental health education training in the year eights, and then at the end of the year, there'll be a call out for volunteers," he said.
"We know young people will go to their mates first when faced with a mental health issue.
"If we can embed that that into their peers and have those young people as mental health ambassadors, it would be fantastic."
Break O'Day mayor Mick Tucker said he wanted to ensure young people, teachers, parents and the wider community were better informed about mental health.
"We want them to be able to spot the signs of poor mental health before a crisis occurs," he said.
"We are really happy to see that this mental health training is delivered by local trained instructors who understand our community and are therefore best placed to help."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
