Northern Public House: Passing the baton to next generation of pub owners

The famous O'Keefe's Hotel was a crowd favourite for about 45 years. Now aged 85, the previous owner, Mike O'Keefe, drinks at the bar with friends to support the new venue.
Now called the Northern Public House, current owner Shaun Spencer said Mr O'Keefe walked in one Friday afternoon and perched himself at the bar.
"A week or so into taking over, Mr O'Keefe came in and ordered a beer," Mr Spencer said.
"When he introduced himself, it took me a minute to realise it was him," he said.
Mr Spencer said he is delighted that Mr O'Keefe regularly brings his friends along for a drink.
"To have him here is really special,'' he said.
In mid December, new owners Mr Spencer and Lynda Badcock took over the pub with big ideas.
"The pub is a clean and safe space, with really good food," Mr Spencer said.
"Families with small children are most welcome here.
"There is no drama."
Mr Spencer said he prides himself on ensuring all his all staff are welcoming.
"We are all really friendly and want to get to know our regulars."
Mr Spencer said he really wanted to give Launceston an inviting rooftop area to enjoy food, drinks and live music.
"There is an eight ball table, bar and plenty of room," he said.
"We have live acoustic sessions up there that will soon be moved down stairs as winter approaches."
