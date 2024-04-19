Police attending single motorcycle crash, Karoola

Tasmania Police are attending the scene of a single motorcycle crash at Karoola, west of Lilydale.
Police reported the crash about 10.20am
Police are asking motorists to slow down and be cautious in the area of the crash, which is on Pipers River Road heading north, near the sharp right-hand bend past Rawleys Hill Road.
At this stage, police have reported no life-threatening injuries.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.