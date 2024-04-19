The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Police

Police attending single motorcycle crash, Karoola

By Staff Reporters
April 19 2024 - 10:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmania Police are attending the scene of a single motorcycle crash at Karoola, west of Lilydale. File picture by Paul Scambler
Tasmania Police are attending the scene of a single motorcycle crash at Karoola, west of Lilydale. File picture by Paul Scambler

Tasmania Police are attending the scene of a single motorcycle crash at Karoola, west of Lilydale.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.