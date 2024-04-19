The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Landmark British report offers insights for Tasmania's transgender debate

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated April 19 2024 - 3:41pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The debate over how to treat gender-diverse children has become toxic, according to a landmark British study. Picture by Adobe Firefly AI/ Illustrative only
The debate over how to treat gender-diverse children has become toxic, according to a landmark British study. Picture by Adobe Firefly AI/ Illustrative only

A tectonic shift is taking place overseas in the debate over how to treat children that question their gender identity, and there are plenty of lessons to be learned in Tasmania.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.