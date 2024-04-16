Clifford Craig Foundation funds cutting edge medical research projects

The Clifford Craig Foundation (CCF) announced $215,000 in funding for eight novel medical research projects, all taking place in Launceston.
They include new approaches to breast cancer treatments, respiratory infections, multiple sclerosis (MS) diabetes, orthopaedics and palliative care.
One such project from grant recipient Darren Henstridge will investigate if altering a gene improves the action of the diabetes drug metformin, and if it can help decrease fat accumulation in the liver.
It is estimated more than 642 million people will be living with Type 2 diabetes worldwide in 2024, and over half the adult population will have fatty liver disease.
Dr Henstridge said this type of discovery work was crucial as it underpinned the development of new therapeutic targets for disease.
"This is novel work," Dr Henstridge said.
"Currently, there are no descriptions in the scientific literature of the effects of increasing the activity of this gene and consequently, all our findings will be original."
He said he hoped this work would unravel the function of the mitochondria gene, and lead to evidence it was involved in the function of a drug used for patients with type two diabetes.
Dr Henstridge's work and the the new projects will be highlighted at a research showcase event on April 18, alongside CCF's acquisition of four new neonatal resuscitation units for the Launceston General Hospital's Paediatrics department.
The "Resuscitaire" machines are being purchased as the result of CFF's 2023 Christmas appeal, which raised more than $100,000.
Clifford Craig chairman Dr John Batten AM said the combination of these newly announces grants, along with the existing research program and scholarships will see the Foundation allocated more than $900,000 to medical research in Tasmania's North and north-west in 2024.
"These exciting new projects highlight the passion of our healthcare professionals, working to find better treatments and cures for the health issues that impact our community," Dr Batten said.
"These grants alongside the Foundation's evolving education initiatives and medical equipment appeals are wonderful examples of how community support is shaping a healthier future for our state."
