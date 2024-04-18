What's on: Things to do across Northern Tasmania this weekend and next

Alene Keiser, looking at her painting of a field streaked across with red horizontals, but also orange ones, and yellow, white, royal purple, and prussian blue, commented: "If you can't tell, I'm not afraid of colour."
The painting, Tulip Farm, is an extreme example of the George Town artist's work, which is on display at her latest exhibition, Off The Wall - an eclectic show of hue-brimming landscape scenes.
The Windsor Gallery show, which Keiser has collated from her past, ranges from oils depicting sunset playing on clouds to glowing hillside greenery and pastel beaches, which Keiser painted largely en plein air - or in the outdoors.
Off The Wall is showing at the Windsor Gallery, Riverside, until May 3.
April 20
Friends of the Library Launceston host free live music performances under the banner of 'Live at the Library' on the first and third Saturdays of each month, from 10.30am.
The next performer will be Denni Sulzberger, a Launceston musician and music educator. She has been honing her cello playing skills for over 20 years and is a member of the St Cecilia Chamber Orchestra. For this performance you can expect to hear a variety of styles and moods, and she hopes you leave feeling moved and soothed.
Come along and enjoy free live music and support local talent at the Launceston Library in Civic Square.
April 20 and 21
No matter whether you're five or 95, Lego is something everyone can enjoy.
Brixhibition, Tasmania's annual Lego exhibition event, will run April 20 and 21, with its wide ranging display of cool, quirky and intricate Lego designs.
The long-running event raises money for local charities, asking the public to donate Lego to Lego clubs in schools and community centres, as well as tasking local schools with competing in competitions.
To purchase a ticket visit brixhibition.com.
April 20
Premier division women and division one women season starts this weekend.
In the premier division it's Blues vs. South Launceston, playing at Scottsdale Recreation Ground 1 at 9.55am.
In division 1 it's Hillwood Sharks vs. Evandale on ground 1 at 11.30am.
For more fixtures, visit the NTFA website.
An ongoing Art Exhibition in the Back Room at Steve's Grill in the Centennial Hotel can be viewed during restaurant hours.
These works are displayed by a variety of artists who use all mediums to bring visual pleasure to the viewer. This month our featured solo artist is Liza Snow who has a variety of watercolours and acrylics for sale in the restaurant.
Parking is off Balfour street and doors open at 11.00 am.
Hazel Parsissons is the featured solo artist at the Curry Club in Elizabeth Street, and at the ARTrium gallery the beautiful and sometimes quirky works by Kate Frankcombe are on display.
For more information, contact Diana Diffey on 0410 447 099.
From April 24
In The Launceston Player's newest play, a writer is dragged into an interrogation room. Detectives say his fiction has been coming true - or, at least, a series of murders have an uncanny similarity to those in his short stories, which makes him chief suspect.
The Pillowman, a new staging coming to the Earl Arts Centre in April, is a work of grisly subject matter, revelations and, funnily enough, humour.
Written by British-Irish playwright Martin McDonagh - now a big screen titan with credits directing and writing Oscar-nominated films like In Bruges - the blackly comedic work is reviving with an all-local cast and crew, helmed by director Mitchell Langley.
The production of The Pillowman arrives at the Earl Arts Centre on April 24. More information and tickets can be found at the Theatre North website.
AGFEST
May 2 - 4
Tasmania's biggest agricultural based festival is back next month, and it's bigger and better than ever.
Agfest is a multi-award-winning agricultural field days organised by volunteer members of Rural Youth Tasmania. These young, passionate and innovative members spend countless hours planning, working, managing and promoting the event to ensure everyone enjoys the Agfest experience.
Agfest takes great pride in offering something for everyone to see and do. Whether you are in the market for new machinery, a new vehicle or just interested in seeing what is new on the market, Agfest is the place for you.
Interested in history and where agriculture has come from? The Heritage Display is where you need to go to. Looking for a gift for Mothers Day? The Craft Pavilions showcase some of the best handmade craft Tasmania has to offer.
And when you need to take a break, stop at one of our Quercus Tastes food areas where you can enjoy some great Tasmanian produce.
Agfest 2024 is on May 2-4 from 8am - 4pm each day, at Quercus Park 415 Oaks Road Carrick, 7291.
Tickets are now available for Agfest 2024 and will be open for purchase until the last day of the event. Purchase via the Agfest website.
