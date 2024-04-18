The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
What's on

What's on: Things to do across Northern Tasmania this weekend and next

April 18 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alene Kieser at her new solo exhibition, 'Off The Wall', at the Windsor Community Precinct at Riverside. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Alene Kieser at her new solo exhibition, 'Off The Wall', at the Windsor Community Precinct at Riverside. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Off The Wall exhibition

Alene Keiser, looking at her painting of a field streaked across with red horizontals, but also orange ones, and yellow, white, royal purple, and prussian blue, commented: "If you can't tell, I'm not afraid of colour."

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.