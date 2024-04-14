'Mistakes happen': Live at the Library sessions provide a safe space for all

Aretha Franklin once said, "music does a lot of things for a lot of people...it's uplifting, it's encouraging, it's strengthening."
This was the aim of 'Live at the Library', a series of music sessions that started during the pandemic to help out musicians and artists.
The next 'Live at the Library' performer is local musician Denni Sulzberger, who has played the cello since she was eight years old.
Her love for the cello has stayed with her more than 20 years later, and she has turned it into a career.
"My uncle gave me an instrument for my birthday and Christmas present that year," Ms Sulzberger said.
"I just took to it and [have] played ever since."
Ms Sulzberger has taught cello and violin at various local schools for more than 10 years, is part of the St Cecilia Chamber Orchestra, plays guitar and has played in several bands as well as her own music project, Den.
She remembers feeling uncharacteristically nervous before her first library performance in late 2023, but said the program is "a really great way to practise what I'm preaching".
"I tell my students, 'mistakes happen, this is just part of performing'...it's really easy to forget that as an adult," she said.
"These are really nice opportunities to connect with an audience too, because as soon as you start connecting with your audience you feel so much less nervous.
"It doesn't matter that you make a mistake, [people] are there to experience you enjoying the music and to enjoy the music."
Ms Sulzberger said some of the things she loved most about music was the community and the self expression it allows.
"Living in Launceston, I couldn't push for more in terms of the music community that I've been involved in," she said.
"The community is definitely the thing that I love the most about it - and just being able to express myself, that's what I've loved about music even when I was younger."
She said writing music was "invaluable" as it gives her an outlet to process "the things that happen to you in the world".
The program is held every fortnight at the Launceston Library and is hosted by Friends of the Library Launceston.
Publicity officer Marion Sargent said the program initially began with storytelling, but the music sessions were so popular they "decided just to stick with music".
"There was lots of stuff in the media about artists not being able to get work because everything was closed down," Ms Sargent said.
"We thought we could help because we had money that we'd raised from our book sale...and we were looking for ways to spend it."
The first musical performance of the program was held in 2021 and since then, "we've heard traditional music, classic folk, jazz, blues and even something called math rock," Ms Sargent said.
"We've got the coffee machine chugging away in the background and people just...listen to the music."
Denni Sulzberger is performing at the next 'Live at the Library',10.30am, Saturday, April 20. The sessions - held every fortnight on the first and third Saturdays of the month - are free with no bookings required.
The next St Cecilia Chamber Orchestra performance will be held June 15 at the Hotel Grand Chancellor.
