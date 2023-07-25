The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Allan's Nursery's Youngtown facility sells after 58 years

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated July 26 2023 - 9:02am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A two-hectare slice of Launceston history has sold to a new owner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.