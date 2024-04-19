Tired of working for the man? Pete Cornelius Band's new single may inspire you

If you enjoy listening to music you can relate to - Pete Cornelius Band's new single might be something you hit repeat on.
Front-man Cornelius said the new single Devil in the Company Car, from their upcoming album, is a fictional story about "working for the man."
''Jimmy Brown spends his entire life working for the man who enjoys the corporate lifestyle,'' he said.
''Until one day he cracks and loses it all - going wild.''
The blues enthusiast is widely recognised around the country but keeps his small-town roots close to heart.
''Living on the east coast of Tasmania really does inspire me in many ways,'' he said.
''The relaxed style of my songs is linked to my lifestyle and the natural surroundings.
''Just the other morning, I had a really great surf with some mates - after getting home, feeling good and thankful for living where I do, I recorded a vocal for one of the songs off the upcoming album.
''It really was the perfect vocal warm-up.''
Cornelius said he wanted to keep the album a product of Tasmania.
''I really wanted to keep this album purely Tasmanian,'' he said.
''By that I mean, writing, recording, mixing and mastering here but also utilising all Tasmanian musicians, producers and engineers.
''I'm very lucky to be able to call these guys friends let alone work with such talented professionals.''
Cornelius said he took risks and explored other sides of his musical influences with single.
"I have always been happily settled in the blues rock genre and that is still very close to my heart,'' he said.
''But as I grow older, I really want to explore different musical styles, instruments, recording techniques and working with a producer for the first time in my career.'
Devil in the Company Car will be released Friday April, 19 on all major platforms.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.