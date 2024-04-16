The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
What's on
Arts

Acrobatics and emotion on stage at the Princess for school holiday show

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
April 17 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'I Wish...' is coming to the Princess Theatre tonight. Picture by Andrew Beveridge
'I Wish...' is coming to the Princess Theatre tonight. Picture by Andrew Beveridge

The school holidays will - quite literally - be in full swing this week as a new circus-style show rolls into town fresh from the Sydney Opera House.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.