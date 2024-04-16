Broad demoted from Treasury role in Labor shadow cabinet reshuffle

Labor's former treasury spokesman is the highest-profile demotion in the shadow-cabinet reshuffle unveiled by new leader Dean Winter on Tuesday.
Dr Broad, who released Labor's election costings on near the end of the campaign, then had to re-issue them to correct mistakes, has lost the Treasury portfolio to former Education spokesman Josh Willie.
Dr Broad will retain his Resources portfolio, and gained Business, Housing, Planning, Building and Construction and Consumer affairs.
"Having just lost our fourth election in a row, it's clear we need to change some things, and so this re-shuffle represents very significant change," Mr Winter said.
"We need to do our very best to reconnect with regional Tasmania to focus on jobs and the economy, and holding the government to account."
A key change to the party line-up included Bass MHA Janie Finlay taking over the key Energy portfolio from Mr Winter.
"All of us accepted we need to change, and for me losing portfolios like energy and racing are very difficult, but I understand we need to change, we need to get a different approach from our members.
"A lot of the energy focus is in the north, like Bell Bay where we have got a proposed hydrogen hub there where there simply isn't enough power to focus on.
"That's why I asked Janie Finlay to take that portfolio.
"I think our energy future is a huge opportunity for Tasmania, we need to get more energy into the grid so we can do things like Able Energy's hydrogen play at Bell Bay that needs more power."
Other changes included Deputy Leader Anita Dow moving from Health to take on Infrastructure, Education and Training, Industry and Regional Development, Local Government and Small Business and former leader Rebecca White will take on the Attorney-General and Justice portfolios.
She will also take a new role of shadow Minister for Integrity.
Mr Winter said Ms White had been the party's strongest parliamentary performer, and had deep experience in committees.
"I know that she will do an excellent job of holding this government to account as shadow Attorney-General, but also in the Integrity portfolio.
"We have seen this government fail time after time when it comes to integrity."
New member Meg Brown will take on Transport, previously held by Josh Willie, who has moved into the lower house.
Bass MHA Michelle O'Byrne takes on economic development, Children and Youth and Community Services, retains Women, but loses Fire and Emergency Management to Jen Butler.
