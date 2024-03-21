Labor releases and then re-releases election campaign costings

Labor on the third last day of the election campaign released a document of new capital and operational costings arising from their campaign policies, but had to re-release it hours later with corrected figures.
The party's costings document from this year's election campaign showed $1 billion in new operating expenditure over four years and $699.5 million in new capital expenditure.
The costings came with a pledge from Mr Broad that the party would return the budget to surplus in 2027-28 through savings and offsets.
There have been $956.45 million operational savings identified and $1.14 billion of capital savings identified.
These include:
New health, housing and cost of living policies are among the most expensive commitments from Labor.
Dr Broad described Labor's plan as a pathway back to surplus and better financial management.
"Last time Labor was elected, under Jim Bacon, we were left with a record debt by the Liberals - and we paid it all off," he said.
"This time, after 10 years of the Liberals, Tasmania is back in record debt."
The document came out at 2pm on Thursday afternoon, but was reissued two hours later with revised numbers for operational expenditure and capital works reprofiling.
A Labor spokesperson said a small error was identified in the summary table and corrected.
Treasurer Michael Ferguson described Labor's costings document as a work of fantasy fiction.
"If Labor's figures could even be taken seriously, Tasmanians should brace for savage cuts to services, along with massive tax increases," he said.
Commenting on the need for the Labor team to release a revised document with corrected figures, Mr Ferguson said:
"Perhaps Dr Broad should have had ChatGPT do his costings."
A Labor spokesperson said Mr Ferguson had not explained how he would pay the $240 million interest bill he has not accounted for.
