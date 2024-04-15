'Punch above our weight': Keep the cycle going by donating pre-loved clothes

If you're looking to make some space in your closet for new-season winter clothes, consider donating your pre-loved clothing to Launceston's many op shops and charity stores.
Heading into the cooler months, your donation could make a world of difference for some - not to mention the positive environmental impacts this has.
Local non-profit organisation Teen Challenge Tasmania is calling for donations of good quality clothing, as well as books, homewares and accessories.
Executive director Tanya Cavanagh said high quality donations will raise much-needed funds to run its youth programs and social enterprise project, Hope Costume and Thrift Store.
"We don't receive government funding; we raise our own," Ms Cavanagh said.
"We aren't one of the big, well-known charities that receive many clothing donations from the public, but we do certainly punch above our weight in the help we provide to youth in Launceston, North Tasmania and beyond," she said.
It's no secret that the fashion industry has significant environmental impacts and is riddled with a variety of issues.
According to the Clothing Data Report from the Australian Fashion Council (AFC), Australians buy on average 56 items of clothing yearly, most of which are made from non-sustainable, non-durable materials.
The AFC estimated that 200,000 tonnes of clothes end up in landfill each year and 210,000 tonnes a year go into clothing bins or charities.
Another dark side of the fast fashion industry is the exploitative working conditions - in all steps of the process, from those harvesting cotton to the factory workers.
On April 13, 2013, over 1100 workers lost their lives when the Rana Plaza garment factory collapsed in the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh.
"The Rana Plaza collapse was one of the deadliest industrial accidents in recent history," the 2023 Ethical Fashion Report said.
"In many countries around the globe, the people who make our clothes are still living in poverty despite working twelve-hour days, six days per week."
Donations to Teen Challenge Tasmania can be made via their website. Clothing and goods donations can be made in store at Hope Costume and Thrift Store, 90 St John St, Launceston.
Alternatively, contact the store manager on 0477 223 384 or via email manager@hopethriftstore.org.au.
