Not happy, Larry: Unpacking NBL boss' Silverdome ultimatum

LARRY Kestelman is riding the crest of a wave with his NBL champion team The JackJumpers.
I guess he feels that it's an opportune time to put the squeeze on the government to upgrade the Silverdome.
Wiser heads than mine will remember the details, but I seem to recall that the deal with Kestelman when he took over the Derwent Entertainment Centre (now MyState Arena), was that he was to provide a brace of new basketball courts.
As far as I can tell, all he has done is add a large foyer addition to the former DEC. No additional basketball courts appear to be provided.
Under these conditions, why would the new government be inclined to upgrade the Silverdome to enhance Mr Kestelman's business interests?
So NBL JackJumpers will not come to Launceston unless the state has a big infrastructure spend at the Silverdome.
So will the AFL come clean and tell us now that AFL will not come to Launceston once the stadium is built in Hobart?
I WANT to talk about the immigration issues in Australia. The Albanese government has taken it way too far.
I am not racist, in fact I am a true Blue Aussie, who can't help but wonder, what are we going to do?
I see into the future and if the government doesn't stop now there's not going to be any homes or any jobs left for our children and grandchildren.
The government doesn't care, he thinks he is helping out these people but instead he is making suffering for us Australians.
When you really think about it can you see now what I'm talking about. This has to stop.
We already have families living in caravans and motels with no jobs or homes because they're all taken. The Australian Government should be ashamed of itself.
How could he do this with no filter? Took Aboriginals homes away now he's going to take the white man's everything, you watch, it's gonna get worse.
Pull your head in government and think about what you're doing to Australia's future.
The Tasmanian government should fit all Tasmanian ambulances with televisions by 2028 so all the patients in them can watch the Tasmanian Devils play football at the new stadium while they are ramped at the hospitals, just a thought.
WHILE the new feature on the Tasmanian Football Team has really good artwork and the devil looks great also, the Tassie map and the pathetic 'T' look disgusting.
You would think they could have finished the job properly and included King and Flinders Islands in the design.
Back to the drawing board, I suggest.
Peter Dutton's attempt to equate a protest in Sydney last year as an equivalent to the Port Arthur tragedy is not only extreme, but also extremely poor taste and highly offensive.
He claims this as some sort highwater mark Australia, I see it simply as a floundering attempt at relevance by these crass statements.
He might be playing to his right wing supporter base but not to people touched by tragedy.
Peter Dutton - Australian Apprentice. Reference to Port Arthur is more Trump than sense.
It looks like Tasmania's Labor Party is hoping for a Winter of contentment after a disastrous election result.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.